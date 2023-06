A 43-year-old Moroccan man was arrested by the National Police on Saturday for selling cocaine to a tourist in Calas de Mallorca.

Around 7.30pm, two plainclothes officers observed a suspicious exchange between the two. There was a brief conversation and a shaking of hands. Their suspicions were justified. The tourist had been sold a line of cocaine.

The 43-year-old was searched and found to be in possession of a number of doses of cocaine plus hashish and cash.