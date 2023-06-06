<p>On Monday evening, a car with five people in it crashed into a <strong>Soller tram<\/strong> post on the road from Soller to the port.<\/p>\r\n<p>The four passengers needed hospital treatment, while the driver had only some minor bruising. He tested <strong>positive for alcohol<\/strong>.<\/p>\r\n<p>This is not the first time that a vehicle has collided with this particular post. The same thing happened about <strong>a month ago<\/strong>. The driver on that occasion was also over the limit.<\/p>
