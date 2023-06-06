Collision with a tram post in Soller, Mallorca

Four people were injured.

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterSoller06/06/2023 18:13
On Monday evening, a car with five people in it crashed into a Soller tram post on the road from Soller to the port.

The four passengers needed hospital treatment, while the driver had only some minor bruising. He tested positive for alcohol.

This is not the first time that a vehicle has collided with this particular post. The same thing happened about a month ago. The driver on that occasion was also over the limit.