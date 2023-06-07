On Tuesday, beachgoers in Can Picafort came across a grenade among rocks in the Plaça Cervantes area. The emergency number was called, and Santa Margalida police arrived and cordoned off part of the beach.

The Guardia Civil's TEDAX explosives unit examined the grenade, which was very old and appeared to have no charge. It was taken to a finca on the outskirts of Santa Margalida, where it was buried so that a controlled explosion could be carried out. This confirmed that the grenade didn't have a charge.

The Guardia Civil and National Police stress that anyone who finds an explosive device should not touch it and should immediately call an emergency number.