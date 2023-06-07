Dress style says a lot about a person, and in the professional world, it's even more relevant. Choosing the right outfit for work can be a challenge, but thanks to Mango's new offering, we have the perfect solution: their denim skirt. Not only does this skirt add a modern touch to your office style, but it also keeps you comfortable throughout the day.

Featuring a front slit, Mango's denim skirt is a cool and modern option that doesn't compromise on formality. Despite its casual material, the cut and design of the skirt gives it a sophisticated feel. Its midi length and fitted silhouette make it versatile and suitable for any work environment.

Mango's denim skirt. Photo: Mango

One of the main advantages of this skirt is its versatility. Paired with a silk blouse and heels, it's perfect for important meetings. If you prefer a more relaxed look, you can combine it with a cotton T-shirt and trainers. However you choose to wear it, it will allow you to show off your personal style while maintaining a professional appearance. The black colour is another advantage. This shade goes with any colour and complements most clothing. Plus, its durability means it will keep its colour and shape for many years. We also have the option of two other colours: white and light blue. Sizes range from XXS to XXL.

Made of soft cotton, it is flexible enough to allow you to move easily throughout the day. Finally we have to highlight its accessible price for all pockets, for 35.99 euros we can get it and it is a great opportunity for those who are looking to update their work wardrobe without spending a fortune.