The National Police have arrested five people - three males and two females - in connection with an assault in the Pere Garau district of Palma on Tuesday, May 30.

Around four in the afternoon, a 64-year-old man arrived back at his apartment building having been to the supermarket. He was approached by two individuals who beat him up while a third kept watch. The man needed treatment at Son Espases Hospital.

It turned out that the man had sought to prevent his stepdaughter from being involved with some "bad sorts". The assault was as a result of this. She is one of the two females who have been arrested. Security camera images have established that all five had been waiting for the man to return.