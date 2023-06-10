The Partido Popular and Vox have sealed their first agreements to form coalition administrations at town halls in Mallorca. These are for two of the island's most important tourism municipalities - Calvia and Alcudia.

In both cases, the PP will supply the mayor - Juan Antonio Amengual in Calvia and Fina Linares in Alcudia - and common to both administrations will be that a Vox councillor takes responsibility for the local police forces. In Calvia, Vox stepped back from requesting tourism, but in Alcudia there will be a Vox tourism councillor.

The arrangement between the two parties in Calvia was relatively straightforward in that a combination of council seats won at the May 28 election - eight PP and five Vox - gave a council majority of 13. It has not been necessary to involve any other party, which has not been the case in Alcudia, where the PP won seven seats and Vox three, one short of a majority.

There will be a three-way coalition in Alcudia, the third party being Unió per Alcudia (two councillors). Carme García of Unió per Alcudia had said that she would not enter into arrangements involving parties with extreme views - Vox on the right, Podemos on the left. In the end, she has, citing an unwillingness on behalf of other parties to facilitate the investiture of Linares as mayor and a desire for stability. She accepts that she is politically removed from Vox and has sought her own guarantees, one being that she will be the councillor for language policy.

García was once with the PSM Mallorca Socialist Party, which supplied the bulk of what became Més. After the election in 2011, at which she had stood on behalf of the PSM, she sided with the PP to allow Coloma Terrasa to become mayor. She left the PSM and was an unaccredited councillor for the whole period of the 2011 to 2015 administration.