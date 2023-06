A two-year-old boy was rushed to Son Espases Hospital on Saturday morning after being knocked down by a car in Puerto Alcudia.

According to the local police, at around 10.20 the boy suddenly ran out between parked vehicles on the C. Minerva (the road that passes the Sunwing complex). The car was fortunately being driven slowly, but the driver couldn't avoid hitting the child, who suffered a severe blow to his head.