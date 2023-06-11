A 46-year-old man is in a serious condition at Son Espases Hospital following a knife fight in Puerto Soller in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to an address on C. Filadora at around 2.15am. For reasons that are as yet unknown, there had been a fight between two neighbours. The 46-year-old suffered a deep wound affecting one lung.

The other person had only slight injuries.

The Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances.