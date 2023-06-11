A 46-year-old man is in a serious condition at Son Espases Hospital following a knife fight in Puerto Soller in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A 46-year-old man is in a serious condition at Son Espases Hospital following a knife fight in Puerto Soller in the early hours of Sunday morning.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
The use of knives is now becoming a major problem. Very serious punishments are needed now to anyone who uses a knife to injure or kill a person.