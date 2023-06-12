Scottish champions Celtic have held talks with Brendan Rodgers at his Santa Ponsa home over a stunning return to Parkhead as manager. Chief executive Michael Nicholson and finance director Chris McKay flew by private jet to Mallorca over the weekend

The Northern Irishman planned to take a sabbatical from football following his departure from Leicester City in April. Brendan Rodger´s neighbour in Santa Ponsa is Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.