María Vicente is the owner of an apartment in Son Rapinya (Palma) which she and her husband Lorenzo rented out last year to a couple who have since declared that they are squatters. The rent was lower than it might have been because the couple were expecting a child. The owners had sympathy for them and kept the rent down.

Maria explains that the couple presented false documentation in order to become tenants. "They impersonated some friends." This included presenting pay slips and employment contracts.

Last summer, it was discovered that the couple were renting out beds in the apartment for 400 euros. This is a property for four people. It would appear that it now has eight beds in it. Maria and her husband told the couple they were in breach of contract and would have to move out. They didn't. They stopped paying the rent and stated that they had become squatters. Having had the baby, they insist that they cannot be moved out.

Neighbours in the apartment block say that there have been issues with the couple, such as putting the garbage out on the landing. There have been fights and some furniture from the apartment has been stolen.

Maria and Lorenzo say that they are defenceless and are victims of the slowness of the judicial system. They have mortgage payments to make, but they are struggling to be able to do so because they aren't being paid any rent.