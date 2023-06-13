The Palma Aquarium Foundation is asking the public for help in locating and rescuing a turtle in distress in the waters off the coast of Mallorca.

The animal, a common Caretta caretta sea turtle was last seen on Monday afternoon between Sa Calobra (Escorca) and Cala Sant Vincenç (Pollensa).

According to the conservationist foundation, which works for the welfare of Balearic marine fauna, it is a large animal with buoyancy problems, as can be seen in a video they have posted on their social networks.

In order to save the animal, they are asking for help in locating it and transferring it to the Palma Aquarium marine recovery centre.

If the animal is located, they are asking swimmers and boat crew members to call 112 to notify them, carefully put the animal on the boat, place it in a shady spot and cover it with a wet towel until Palma Aquarium technicians arrive and can assess its condition.

It is important to remember that if a marine animal is in trouble, nets, lines or plastic should never be removed. In many cases, entanglement causes infections in the flippers that can spread throughout the body, proving fatal if the piece of plastic is not removed by a professional.