This weekend, Richard Thompson will be sworn in as the new mayor of Sant Joan in Mallorca becoming the first British mayor in the Balearics and one of the very few to have ever held the post in Spain.

Robert, who ran for Més per Mallorca, will lead a left-wing pact in Sant Joan after ousting El Pi as the most voted force on 28 May.

Més per Mallorca and the PSOE reached an agreement last Sunday to govern the municipality for the next four years. The sum of these two parties gives them an absolute majority, which also guarantees stability.

According to the agreement between the Eco-nationalists and Socialists, the leader of Més, Richard Thompson, will hold the mayor’s office for the first three years. The PSOE candidate, Catalina Perelló, will occupy the post for the last year of the period of administration.

