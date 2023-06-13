A female driver, said to be in her fifties, was killed on Tuesday afternoon when her car was involved in a head-on collision on the Carretera Cap Blanc in Llucmajor.

The accident occurred around 2.20 on a straight stretch of road near to the Aqualand waterpark in Arenal. Medics were unable to do anything for the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, who is in a serious condition, was rushed to Son Espases Hospital.

One of the vehicles had crossed into the other lane, the Guardia Civil now seeking to establish the cause. Visibility was good, as were weather conditions. The road had to be closed for some considerable time.