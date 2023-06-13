Palma police and ministry of transport inspectors carried out a check on vehicles at Son Sant Joan Airport on Tuesday morning.

The police say that 36 vehicles from fifteen municipalities were checked and that there will be fines for ten of the 36. Two fines will be for not having a transport licence. Other infringements were for having the taximeter turned off, collection of undue supplements and not displaying a rate card. Uber vehicles were among those checked, the police adding that these didn't incur any fines.

Taxi drivers have claimed that Uber drivers are picking up at the airport without complying with the rule that there must be a booking of at least thirty minutes in advance.