On Tuesday (June 20), the new parliament of the Balearics will be constituted. But as things stand, there is no agreement regarding the next Balearic government.

Marga Prohens is insistent that she will lead a Partido Popular minority government and that the PP will also hold the presidency of parliament. No accord with Vox has been reached, which isn't to say that it might not yet be, but Prohens will require a Vox abstention (at the very least) in order to facilitate her investiture as the next president of the Balearics.

A Vox bargaining chip has been the presidency of parliament, but the PP have been unwilling to concede this. The new parliament will therefore sit with some uncertainty, but there will still be a maximum of a fortnight before the first investiture vote. If no agreement can be reached on a Prohens investiture, there would ultimately have to be another election, something which has never happened in the Balearics.

At the other two main institutions in Mallorca - the Council of Mallorca and Palma town hall - the PP are set to govern with minorities. At the Council, the rules are different in that if an investiture vote fails, the candidate from the party which secured most votes at the May 28 election will become president - Llorenç Galmés of the PP.

At Palma town hall, the leader of Vox, Fulgencio Coll, has said that Vox "will abstain so that the left does not continue to govern". Jaime Martínez of the PP will become the next mayor.

Today, Saturday, is a big day for the island's town halls. Mayors will be sworn in, the PP having increased the number of their mayors from eleven in 2019 to 23 (including Palma). The PSOE number has been cut from 15 to eight. There are 53 municipalities in all plus Palmanyola, which has the status of minor local entity.