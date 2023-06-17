On Thursday afternoon, the National Police arrested a 20-year-old German tourist who was attempting to flee Mallorca after assaulting the director of a hotel in Arenal (Palma).

The previous day, at around 6.45pm, employees at the hotel told the director that someone was messing around with her car. Accompanied by staff, she approached him. Without saying a word, he punched her hard on one side of the face. She fell to the ground, partially lost consciousness and needed hospital treatment.

The police started an investigation and went to the hotel where the tourist was staying - he had also needed hospital treatment. They were informed that he had checked out. He had bought a new plane ticket, having been due to leave on Saturday.

Officers went to the airport. He was on a flight that was about to take off for Frankfurt. They went onto the plane and arrested him.

He appeared in court on Friday, was released on bail of 5,000 euros and was allowed to return to Germany.