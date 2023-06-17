Car fire in Puerto Andratx, Mallorca

Fire brigade arriving on the scene. | Michel's

In Puerto Andratx on Friday afternoon, a classic BMW convertible was destroyed by fire.

Emergency services were called around 5pm. The car was parked at the meeting of Calle Llevant and Calle Ponent. There was no one in it.

There was a series of explosions before firefighters put out the fire. No other vehicle was affected.