<p>In Puerto Andratx on Friday afternoon, a classic <strong>BMW convertible<\/strong> was destroyed by fire.<\/p>\r\n<p>Emergency services were called around 5pm. The car was parked at the meeting of Calle Llevant and Calle Ponent. There was no one in it.<\/p>\r\n<p><img src="https:\/\/md.gsstatic.es\/sfAttachPlugin\/128345.jpg" border="0" alt="Fire brigade at the scene of a car fire in Mallorca" width="1707" height="1280"><\/p>\r\n<p>There was a series of explosions before <strong>firefighters<\/strong> put out the fire. No other vehicle was affected.<\/p>
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.