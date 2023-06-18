Alfonso Robledo, president of the CAEB restaurants association, says that bars and restaurants away from the tourist areas of Mallorca are having a hard time. Spending by residents in May and so far this month has fallen by around 20%. Inflation is blamed for this, while the bars and restaurants - also affected by an increase in costs - can only raise their prices so much, if at all.
The realities of the hospitality sector in non-tourist areas are completely different to the situation in resorts, in the centre of Palma or certain villages which get a high influx of daily excursion visitors. There is a reduction in spending and a demand for cheaper products. "This is the general trend this season. We hope it won't continue like this until September."
Robledo explains that the situation is widespread in many inland villages. Putting prices up by even ten or twenty cents can be too much for people who are trying to make ends meet. He argues that the costs of insularity need to be alleviated in a more effective way for small bar and restaurant businesses and is concerned that some will not survive.
Funny, if you visit any of the restaurants around the center of the island, they appear just as busy or busier than usual. It's difficult to get a table, particularly at peak times. Given that observation, if this isn't just another exaggeration, I'd be more inclined to suspect that the unsettled May weather played a bigger role. Some of these places experienced flooding and other damages in April and May and had to shut down for a few days.