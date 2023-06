A 15-year-old boy was very seriously injured on Saturday evening when his moped collided head-on with a car on the Arta-Canyamel road.

Around 8pm, emergency services were called to the accident on the MA-4042. The boy was stabilised and then taken to Son Espases. He had suffered multiple trauma and particularly severe injury to his head.

A psychologist was on hand to assist his relatives.

Details regarding the cause of the accident haven't been reported.