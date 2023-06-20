On Tuesday, the new Balearic parliament will be constituted and the parliamentary board will be elected.

It had looked as if the Partido Popular's leader, Marga Prohens, would not have any agreement with Vox, the PP having been sticking to a line of governing on their own and with a PP president (speaker) of parliament. On Monday, the PP agreed that Vox can have the presidency of parliament. A majority vote of members of parliament will be needed to elect the speaker, and that is now guaranteed - between them the PP and Vox can call on 34 votes, the majority being 30. Gabriel Le Senne is likely to be the new president of parliament.

This concession, the PP will hope, will be sufficient to allow Vox to abstain when it comes to the vote for the investiture of the next president of the Balearic government - Marga Prohens. This is expected to be next week.

The PP have also given ground on certain demands made by Vox, e.g. on language. The agreement between the two parties refers, for instance, to freedom of choice for the first language in schools.

The national leader of the PP, Alberto Núñlez Feijóo, said on Monday that a minority government comprising the PP alone was not one hundred per cent certain, despite the agreements reached.