The owner of a restaurant on the Coll de Soller in Bunyola has put out a board with a request for cyclists and other tourists to cease using his front yard as a toilet.

Some 500 metres above sea level, this is a place where people stop to take in the views. Unfortunately for the restaurant owner, they also stop to have a pee.

During the low cycling season, he had to put out a notice to try and dissuade people from urinating and causing the consequent smell. It's now got too much; hence the latest request, which is available in three languages.