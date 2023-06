Deaf Bikers of Spain is an organisation that has been arranging annual gatherings for many years. The 28th is in Mallorca, the first time that it has come to the island. Until Sunday (June 25), seventy deaf bikers will be taking to the roads, those of the Tramuntana Mountains in particular.

There are three Mallorcans taking part, the group having asked the Balearic Federation of Deaf People to help with making contact.

The group arrived on Thursday by ferry from Valencia. Their first stop was Bellver Castle in Palma, where a sign language interpreter explained the castle's history.

The president of the Deaf Bikers of Spain, Armando Palacio, says that they will be riding from early in the morning until late in the afternoon. He adds: "We still have a society which thinks that deaf people cannot ride. Luckily, that is getting better and better."