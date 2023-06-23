On Friday, the Interterritorial Health Council gave its support to an ending of the obligation to wear face masks in pharmacies, health centres and hospitals.

Certain Spanish regions had called for a lifting of this obligation in April. There is now full agreement. Spain's health ministry will continue to recommend the wearing of masks if there are symptoms of respiratory infection. Masks will remain obligatory, as they were prior to the pandemic, in specific hospital environments, such as intensive care units.

The cabinet will have to rubber stamp Friday's decision. This is expected some time next week.

Masks ceased to be obligatory on public transport in February. Many pharmacies have long given up asking people without masks to put one on. Tourists in particular have not been expecting to find that they are required to wear one.