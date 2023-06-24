The residents association in Cala Sant Vicenç is to ask the new administration at Pollensa town hall to ban buggies and quads. This ban would include Coll de Síller as well as Cala Sant Vicenç itself.

The association wants measures to prevent the passage of vehicles which, it says, cause danger on the road and noise. "Moreover, they do not leave a single euro in Cala Sant Vicenç or in municipal coffers."

Residents believe that these are "sufficient reasons" for the town hall to sort out a situation which has led to complaints for years. The previous administration was asked for solutions, but there was no response.

Regulations they are seeking are along the lines of those adopted in Alcudia, Arta, Felanitx and Manacor. These municipalities have introduced bylaws to protect the rural environment and ways/tracks that are not suitable for such vehicles. In Alcudia, where the crackdown also expressly referred to motocross bikes, excessive speed was highlighted as a reason for the deterioration of ways.

There has been a call from town halls such as Manacor for regulation to cover all Mallorca's municipalities.