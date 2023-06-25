A doorman at a club in Arenal (Palma) was arrested on Saturday after attacking a customer with a golf club.

In the early hours of Saturday, staff at the club advised security that a man (Dutch) was bothering other customers and groping female employees. He was with a group of friends, and when he confronted security personnel, one doorman (Romanian) produced a golf club and hit him over the head.

The National Police arrived and arrested the doorman, while the customer was taken to hospital, where he needed four stitches.

He appeared in court on Saturday afternoon, exercised his right not to testify and was released.