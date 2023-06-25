Development at the Real Club Náutico del Port de Pollença is scheduled to start in October this year. To be carried out in two phases, the work will entail the construction of two new buildings and will be completed in spring 2025.

The yacht club had been waiting on approvals from Pollensa town hall and the regional PortsIB authority. The renewal of the concession from PortsIB - up to 2052 - included investment of 6.98 million euros.

In addition to existing facilities such as the sailing school, the new buildings will house the likes of a marine ecology classroom.