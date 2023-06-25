Towards the end of March, police officers went to the aid of a man who was lying on the ground at the entrance to the Son Banya shanty town in Palma. He had been badly beaten up and had wounds to his head and various parts of his body.

He later explained to the National Police that he had gone to Son Banya to discuss the sale of a plot of land. He went to one of the dwellings, where he encountered five people. Among them was La Fana, one of the new matriarchs in Son Banya. He was attacked, but managed to escape and make it to the entrance, where he collapsed.

It would seem that La Fana thought that the sale of the plot was all a ruse to steal drugs and money. A few days ago, she and four others were arrested.