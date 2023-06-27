On Monday, June 26, the average temperature of the Balearic Sea was 24.97C, 2.63 degrees higher than the historical average for the day. This was according to data from the SOCIB coastal observation system for the period 1982 to 2015.

The historical average for June 26 is 22.34C. As well as having been well above this average, Monday's temperature exceeded that for 2022, Mallorca by then having experienced the first of what were to be three air temperature heat waves. At one buoy, Cabrera's, Monday's temperature was 25.34C, 2.81 degrees higher than the historical average for 1982 to 2015.

Last year, there were five marine heat waves from May to December. The highest average surface temperature of the Balearic Sea was registered - 29.2C. The highest ever temperature was also recorded. This was 33.3C at the Dragonera buoy in August.

The Marilles Foundation for marine conservation has said that increased temperatures such as these can have serious consequences for marine ecosystems and can affect the general economy as well living conditions. They are also a cause of rising sea levels.