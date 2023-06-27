Palma's new mayor, Jaime Martínez, has said that he will get tough with graffiti vandals. Measures will include criminal prosecution.

There is no shortage of examples. In recent days, graffiti on the walls of the historic Santa Magdalena Convent off La Rambla has been highlighted. And residents of the Sant Jaume district are drawing attention to the proliferation of graffiti.

They complain that although the previous administration introduced cheap rates to eliminate graffiti (two euros per square metre), they don't understand why they have to pay for this out of their own pockets. If a building is listed, and many in Sant Jaume are, a report has to be requested before there is a clean-up.

The ARCA heritage association argues that the best solution for fighting this vandalism is to remove the graffiti immediately. By doing this, vandals' egos are deflated and they might think twice if they know that their work will quickly disappear.

The town hall does face obstacles. It can't act on private property without a request to do so, while some historic buildings - because of the nature of the material - do require technical reports before a clean-up can be carried out.