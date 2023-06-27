The National Police are studying videos of an incident at Son Sardina station in Palma when vandals daubed a Metro train with graffiti while one of them stood in front of the train to prevent it from leaving. They had waited for the train. When it stopped, they got out their spray cans.
Any the gormless people on the platform just stood by and didn’t attempt to tackle the youths. No wonder why Majorca is such a mess.
Clearly the vandals have no respect for the law and no fear of being caught and prosecuted. Presumably because the punishments are slight and among their peer group being nabbed by the police has become a badge of honour. Graffiti goes to the heart of a city’s image to the outside world showing visitors, tourists and residents that the local Council has lost control of the city and that feral behaviour is rampant and out-of-control. It sends a message to criminals that this is a city where the chances of being caught in the act are less and so they move in for the pickings. These vandals did more than create an eyesore. They inconvenienced and delayed passengers some of whom may have had patients waiting for attention, pupils in class and other time-critical appointments to meet. The video will provide facial recognition of the culprits. Apprehend those responsible now before this gets out of hand and make an example of them with tougher-than-previous sentences. Show that this vandalous behaviour is unacceptable and that perpetrators will be harshly dealt with. Being soft on crimes like this leads only in one direction - more of the same.