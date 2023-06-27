The National Police are studying videos of an incident at Son Sardina station in Palma when vandals daubed a Metro train with graffiti while one of them stood in front of the train to prevent it from leaving. They had waited for the train. When it stopped, they got out their spray cans.

In the video with this report, one can see the driver and people on a platform who were watching this happen. One can also see the vandals taking images of their work.