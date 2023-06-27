Calvia Guardia Civil is investigating a robbery committed in broad daylight last Friday at a villa in El Toro.

The thieves waited until the house was unoccupied to break in and steal money and jewellery. This is just one of a number of burglaries that have been reported in recent weeks in Calvia.

The events took place between 1am and 8.30pm. According to sources close to the investigation, the residents were out for a few hours, for the first time in days, from their home.

When they returned to the property, they saw that everything had been turned upside down and that cash and jewellery were missing. The house had no CCTV system, so there are no images of the burglars.

Investigators have interviewed several neighbours in the area to see if any of them had noticed anything unusual in the vicinity during the days leading up to the break-in.

It is believed that the criminals had been watching the house for a number of days. This robbery in El Toro is one of several that have occurred in different parts of Calvia in recent weeks.