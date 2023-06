Juan Antonio García Ferrer hooked a massive Gilt Head Bream weighing in at almost 12 kilos in the north of Mallorca. "With each tug he gave, he took between 30 and 50 metres of line. "I was fighting with him for a good 25 minutes; I finally got him out with a hook," he says.

He also recalls that last year he missed one, which he estimates was very similar in size to the one he managed to catch last Sunday. This has led him to improving his fishing equipment, in order to avoid losing this coveted trophy again. Until now he had caught breams of 4-5 kilos, but never of almost 12 kilos. It should be noted that this fish can reach up to 20 kilos.