At the old prison in Palma, two important issues for the city come together - homelessness and lack of cleanliness.

People of different nationalities live at the prison - Spanish, Paraguayan, Venezuelan, British, Bulgarian, Latvian. Their backgrounds vary but they have in common the fact that they have been reduced to living in desperate poverty and in dreadful conditions.

Piles of rubbish and junk are scattered around the place. The risk to people's health is obvious. It's not as if the town hall and the Emaya municipal services agency in particular don't know about the situation at the prison. It has been highlighted in the past.

The new mayor, Jaime Martínez, has made a point of stressing that tackling a lack of cleanliness is a priority. He might wish to make a start at the prison. As for homelessness, that's a different matter, especially if, like some of those at the prison, they don't have papers.