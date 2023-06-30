Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustín has raised 31,000€ for various cancer charities, including Cancer Support Group, DIME, AECC and Aspanob.

The charity shop, which has just moved into larger premises on Joan Miró, has been raising vital funds for cancer charities in the Balearic Islands since it first opened in 2011.

During an official cheque presentation held at the charity shop, the owner and founder Angela McGrath, was delighted to hand over cheques for money raised from the three charity shops she runs alongside a team of dedicated volunteers.

Angela McGrath, with Bronwyn Griffiths, the President of the Cancer Support Group who received a cheque for 3,000€.

These included, Dime, association of palliative care volunteers in the Balearic Islands, which received 3,000€. AECC, Asociación Española Contra el Cáncer which provides social, physical and psychological care for cancer patients who received 10,000€. Aspanob was handed a cheque for a staggering 15,000€, which also supports children with cancer and their families. Finally, Cancer Support Group, CSG, received 3,000€ which will go to help both men and women in the expatriate community who have cancer, helping to provide free translators to accompany patients to medical appointments, free counselling as well as practical support.

Bronwyn Griffiths, the President of the Cancer Support Group, CSG, said: “We are all very grateful to Calanova Charity Shop because we use the money they raise to take patients to and from hospital, offer counselling and support and also provide wigs.”

During the presentation, Angela McGrath, added: “I’m so proud of our volunteers who work tirelessly and give their time freely to help us raise money which is vital to the many wonderful charities we support.

“I would also like to thank all the amazing people who support us with all their donations.”

Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop on Joan Miró, San Agustín is constantly in need of donations of furniture, bedding, clothing and bric-a-brac. Also, if anyone would like to volunteer some of their time contact Angela McGrath 971 708 664.