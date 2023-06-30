High summer inspections focus on tourism industry jobs. | Miquel À. Cañellas
During July and August, the employment inspectorate in the Balearics will be reinforced by 24 inspectors from other Spanish regions. This reinforcement will enable 960 inspections to be made. These will focus on working hours, fraudulent part-time shifts, temporary employment - especially false temporary contracts - and lack of registration with social security.
