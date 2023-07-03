There is a rumour going around like wildfire in Llubí. Everyone is talking about it, but no one confirms or denies the information. It is a top secret affair. Apparently, Barack and Michelle Obama are said to have eaten in Llubí in a lightning visit and with maximum secrecy after attending the Bruce Springsteen concert in Barcelona this April.

Town people are talking about nothing else, and the alleged visit by the former US president and his wife is the talk of the town. Supposedly, the couple would have travelled to Palma from Barcelona aboard a private jet and, with absolute discretion and secrecy, would have gone to eat at a well-known restaurant in Llubí. It is said - with some certainty - in the municipality that the establishment was closed to the public in order to attend to the former US president and his wife with total dedication. After that, the Obamas are said to have departed directly back in their private jet, without spending any more time in other parts of the island. For the moment, neither the owners of the restaurant nor any of its employees have confirmed or denied the facts that are being echoed by all the locals.

The truth is that the couple went to the 'Boss' concert at the Estadi Olímpic in Barcelona on 28 April. There they starred in endearing scenes, accompanied by filmmaker Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw. The four of them spent a good part of the time on the right side of the stage, in a black canvas tent, almost at the foot of the arena. They could be seen singing the most classic songs, dancing to them and even recording home videos with their mobiles to immortalise the moment. Near the end of the concert, Michelle Obama and Kate Capshaw came on stage to sing backing vocals for the Boss during his performance of Glory Days.

Springsteen hugged them and named them at the end of the concert, when he was also pointing out the names of the musicians accompanying him.