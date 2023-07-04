The Guardia Civil report having arrested a 26-year-old Moroccan man on Wednesday last week who had a spectacular accident on the MA-19 airport road.

There were several witnesses to the accident on Wednesday morning. The car rolled over three times before coming to a halt in the middle of the road. The occupants, four of them, were apparently unharmed. They got out of the car and fled the scene after having ripped the number plates off.

Officers found the four hiding behind some bushes. The driver was tested and found to be three times over the alcohol limit and also positive for amphetamines, cocaine and cannabis. He had no driving licence, officers establishing that this had been withdrawn by a court for a similar offence.