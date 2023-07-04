Substantial reward on offer after British woman robbed of Rolex in Mallorca

A lady approached her asking for details of a shop then grabbed her arm and hand trying to grab her fingers to get her rings.
After a struggle during which the victim was thrown to the ground, the attacker did unfortunately manage to pull her Rolex watch off and hand it to another female and both ran off and fled in a getaway car.
The watch is of very sentimental value to the lady and there will be a substantial reward for the return or any information to assist its return.
The police were quickly on the scene and have opened an investigation.
If you have any information please contact the Bulletin: editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es or 971788410.
Did she not know that wearing something so obviously dripping with value would attract unwanted attention? There has been a spate of these robberies going on, and have been regularly reported in the MDB. Obviously not a reader. Did nobody warn her that wearing it was not a good idea? I know some will say she has every right to wear it. Ok. I get that. But look at it! How bling can a watch get? It ain’t no bleedin’ Timex, is it?