Substantial reward on offer after British woman robbed of Rolex in Mallorca

A substantial reward is being offered for the recovery and return of a Rolex watch which was stolen when a 79-year-old Scottish lady, who owns a holiday home on the island with her husband, was assaulted and robbed in Portals Nous directly facing Chamellis after being in Cidon Supermarket on Wednesday, June 28 at 12.30pm.

A lady approached her asking for details of a shop then grabbed her arm and hand trying to grab her fingers to get her rings.

After a struggle during which the victim was thrown to the ground, the attacker did unfortunately manage to pull her Rolex watch off and hand it to another female and both ran off and fled in a getaway car.

The watch is of very sentimental value to the lady and there will be a substantial reward for the return or any information to assist its return.

The police were quickly on the scene and have opened an investigation.

If you have any information please contact the Bulletin: editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es or 971788410.