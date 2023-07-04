A Spanish woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a 61-year-old truck driver in Palma on Tuesday morning.

The woman turned herself in to Palma police some hours after the incident, which occurred around 7.15am. The truck driver, named as Joaquín Escalas Llabrés from Deya, had got out of the cabin after the truck suffered a breakdown and was parked on the hard shoulder on the Via Cintura. He was hit by a car and died at the scene. The driver failed to stop.

The arrest was made by the Guardia Civil, who have charged her with reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.