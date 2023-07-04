Guardia Civil in Mallorca

Guardia Civil close to where the incident occurred. | Alejandro Sepúlveda

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma04/07/2023 17:04
W0

A Spanish woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a 61-year-old truck driver in Palma on Tuesday morning.

Related news
Ambulance at the scene of a road accident in Mallorca

Man run over and killed on Palma's Via Cintura

The woman turned herself in to Palma police some hours after the incident, which occurred around 7.15am. The truck driver, named as Joaquín Escalas Llabrés from Deya, had got out of the cabin after the truck suffered a breakdown and was parked on the hard shoulder on the Via Cintura. He was hit by a car and died at the scene. The driver failed to stop.

The arrest was made by the Guardia Civil, who have charged her with reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.