The National Police report having arrested two men and two women, all from the same family, for the theft of a gold bracelet from a jewellery shop in Palma.

Last Monday, the four plus a 14-year-old girl and a baby entered the shop. They were posing as buyers. Three of them kept the attention of the sales assistant and stood in front of her so that she couldn't see one of the men, who was holding the baby, and the girl. This man apparently pointed out the bracelet to the girl, who took it from the showcase.

The girl immediately left the shop but returned moments later. They then all left the shop, except for one of the women. The sales assistant, having realised what had happened, phoned the police and demanded the return of the bracelet, which was priced at over 4,000 euros.

As the theft had been discovered, the other adults, the girl and the baby all went back to the shop in order to hand over the bracelet, by which time police officers had arrived. The adults were arrested, but not the girl because of her age. At the police station, one of the women was found to have a gold necklace hidden in her underwear. Officers then took steps to find out where it had come from.