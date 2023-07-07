Fifty scooters have this week appeared on pavements in different parts of Playa de Palma.

With the name of Link, they are for hire via an app operated by an American company Superpedestrian. The app gives the location of scooters, which can be hired for five euros for thirty minutes.

As these scooters are on pavements, they are on the public way. There is no permission from Palma town hall for them to be where they are.

Ex-mayor, José Hila, has drawn attention to them. "Rental scooters are beginning to occupy the pavements of Palma. We do not allow them, but with the change of government to the PP, they have returned. What does Mayor Martínez intend to do?"

Hila points out that previous attempts to do this were stopped. "A licence is needed to occupy the public way that allows scooters to be placed on the streets."

The same company, Superpedestrian, started operations in Madrid in 2020, but the scooters had to be removed because of a lack of permission. There have been other ventures in Spanish cities, e.g. Granada and Malaga.