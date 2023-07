C. Francia in S'Arracó (Andratx) had to be closed to pedestrians after an Andratx police officer was stung by bees on Thursday.

The bees nest was in a house undergoing redevelopment. The police officer had gone to the house after reports of a swarm of bees. He required medical treatment for stings to his face and ears.

A beekeeper tried to control the swarm but was unsuccessful. The Mallorca Fire Brigade was therefore called in. Firefighters secured the area and eventually removed the honeycomb.