<p>A 17-year-old was rushed to Son Espases Hospital in the early hours of Sunday after a <strong>motorcycle accident in Andratx<\/strong>.<\/p>\r\n<p>He was riding along the road from Puerto Andratx to S'Arrac\u00f3 when his motorcycle hit the curb. He fell some ten metres down an <strong>embankment<\/strong>.<\/p>\r\n<p>Emergency teams spent <strong>two hours<\/strong> rescuing him. His condition is said to be serious.<\/p>
