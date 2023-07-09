Rescue following a road accident in Mallorca

A difficult rescue.

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Andratx
09/07/2023 09:26
A 17-year-old was rushed to Son Espases Hospital in the early hours of Sunday after a motorcycle accident in Andratx.

He was riding along the road from Puerto Andratx to S'Arracó when his motorcycle hit the curb. He fell some ten metres down an embankment.

Emergency teams spent two hours rescuing him. His condition is said to be serious.