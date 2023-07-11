Clearer information has emerged of the motorcycle accident in Andratx in the early hours of Sunday which resulted in serious injuries to a teenage boy.

Firstly, the boy was 15 and not 17 as originally reported. Secondly, he was riding a 700cc Yamaha Tracer, which requires anA2 driver's licence. Given his age, he is not eligible for this licence. The bike belongs to an adult, and police suggest that the boy had borrowed it.

A resident of S'Arracó, he was returning from Puerto Andratx when he lost control of the bike, hit a curb and fell some ten metres down an embankment into a dry torrent.

It took emergency services two hours to administer the necessary aid and then lift him to an ambulance. He was rushed to Son Espases Hospital with multiple injuries.