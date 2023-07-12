Taxi association and transport federation presidents in Mallorca have given their support to the Council of Mallorca's intention to increase the speed limit on the Via Cintura ring road in Palma.

Even before the campaign for the recent elections, the new president of the Council, Llorenç Galmés, had made clear that, if he became president, he would reverse the decision to reduce the limit from 120km/h to 80 and would also get rid of the HOV high-occupancy vehicle lane on the motorway from the airport to Palma.

At the first meeting of the Council's governing board on Wednesday, Galmés announced that he would be proceeding with these measures as soon as possible. There will have to be consultation on both, e.g. with the traffic directorate.

Biel Moragues of the Mallorca Taxi Association and Rafael Roig of the Balearic Transport Federation are in favour of increasing the speed limit, though they believe that 100km/h rather than 120 would be reasonable.

As to the HOV lane, there isn't the same support. Taxis and coaches are among vehicles that can use the lane, Moragues arguing that it has been "positive". It saves time and cuts fares. Moragues has rather changed his tune, as he said some months ago that the lane had been "poorly planned". Roig feels that it is a good idea, but does point to some drawbacks with getting onto the lane.