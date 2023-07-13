Images of the state of the boat 'Corsario', which was on its way to Palma to compete in the Copa del Rey sailing competition. | Última hora
Palma13/07/2023 09:58
The crew and owner of the 'Corsario', a boat registered in the Majorica ORC1 class of the Copa del Rey (King's Cup Regatta) sailing competition to be held in Palma from 29 July to 5 August, are recovering from an attack by killer whales on their way to Palma. The First 50 DK, from the C.Y. De Vilagarcía, suffered a dangerous episode that has forced it to stop its crossing from Galicia to Mallorca in Barbate, where the team will try to repair it in time to take the start after an experience that has set off alarm bells in the sector.
