The National Police have arrested five German tourists in their twenties for the alleged rape of a German woman, also in her twenties.

On Wednesday night, the woman went to the beach area in Arenal (Playa de Palma) with some friends. She met one of the five men, who suggested that they went back to his hotel. She agreed, but when she entered his room, there were four other men.

She tried to leave but was prevented from doing so. Not all of the five took part in the alleged rape, but those who did not, did nothing to stop it.

She eventually managed to get out of the room and informed reception what had happened. The National Police were called, and they arrested the five, who maintained that sexual relations had been consensual.