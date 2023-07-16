The Guardia Civil's Tráfico division is leading the hunt for the driver of a BMW who ran over and killed a woman in Palma on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 3am by the Palacio de Congresos. The 36-year-old woman was on the pedestrian crossing when she was hit by the car. According to witnesses, the driver did brake after the impact but then sped off. Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Investigators are examining some pieces of the car that were scattered as a result of the accident and are also studying images from security cameras in the area.