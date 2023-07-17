A 44-year-old motorcyclist died on Monday morning following a collision with a 4x4 vehicle in Alcudia.

The accident occurred around 10.30 on the road into Alcudia that passes the Cepsa petrol station. The 4x4 was exiting a lane off the road and the driver would appear to have failed to notice the motorcyclist.

Medics were unable to do anything for the motorcyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, who tested negative for alcohol and drugs, suffered slight injuries that didn't require hospital treatment.