There has been tension since Uber started operations in June. | Youtube Última Hora
Palma18/07/2023 07:48
Since Uber started operations in Mallorca a little over a month ago, its drivers say that they have been subjected to constant harassment by taxi drivers. This has included having tyres slashed, windows broken, insults and physical assault. There have been occasions when taxis have performed manoeuvres which endanger Uber drivers and their passengers as well as other road users. One driver suggests that there is going to be "a tragedy".
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Typical of the taxi mafia in Mallorca.